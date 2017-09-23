Ecuador. sábado 23 de septiembre de 2017
  • Seguir en Facebook
  • Seguir en Twitter
  • Seguir en Google+
  • Seguir en YouTube
  • Seguir en Instagram
  • Seguir en LinkedIn

El City sigue apabullando rivales en la Premier

Publicado el sábado 23 de septiembre de 2017 en DEPORTES

Manchester City's Leroy Sane celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday September 23, 2017. See PA story SOCCER Man City. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

El Manchester City volvió a golear en la Premier League, esta vez al Crystal Palace por 5-0 en el estadio Etihad, y es líder de la Premier League junto al otro equipo de la ciudad, Manchester United.


Publicidad

El City goleó gracias a un doblete de Raheem Sterling. Leroy Sane, Kun Aguero y Delph marcaron los goles restantes del equipo de Pep Guardiola. (D).

 

Artículos relacionados

2014 © La República EC. Todos los derechos reservados.